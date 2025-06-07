375 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

