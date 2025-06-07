38,364 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,919,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of 91.52 and a beta of 1.55. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.78). Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

