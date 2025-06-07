45,162 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.05. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.