5,389 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

