54,375 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,453,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,560,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,874,452.16. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock worth $26,269,057. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.51 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.03.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

