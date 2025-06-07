5,709 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,801,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,125,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

