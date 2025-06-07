7,755 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CGDG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.