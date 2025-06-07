9,299 Shares in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Sable Offshore Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

