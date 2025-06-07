ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 101,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACM Research by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $24.70 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,364,928.40. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,703,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile



ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

