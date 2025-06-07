Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Advantest Stock Performance
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
