Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEYY

Advantest Stock Performance

About Advantest

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. Advantest has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.