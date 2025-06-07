Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of AFYA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Afya by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

