Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,076,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

