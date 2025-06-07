Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $67.05 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

