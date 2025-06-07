Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 134.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AA opened at $28.01 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.