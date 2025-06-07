Alerus Financial NA Has $53.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,526,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,634,336,000 after acquiring an additional 251,750 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

