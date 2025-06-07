Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $18.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,928.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

