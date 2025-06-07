ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 195,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

