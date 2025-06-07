Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

