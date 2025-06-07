American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AII shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AII opened at $16.94 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

