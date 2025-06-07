American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
American Vanguard Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Vanguard
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.