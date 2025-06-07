American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Vanguard Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.