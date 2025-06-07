Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.71). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGBI

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Walker bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,200. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $187,471.62. The trade was a 53.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,616. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.