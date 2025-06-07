Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,802 Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EARN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 56,104,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,092 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 481,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 409,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Credit

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein bought 8,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $37,840.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,140. This represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently -738.46%.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report).

