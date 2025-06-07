Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 8,907 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Immunovant by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Immunovant by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 532,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immunovant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,222.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,682 shares of company stock worth $596,619. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

