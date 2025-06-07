Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $98.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

