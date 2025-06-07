Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

