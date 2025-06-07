Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Down 1.8%

Open Text stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

