Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,459 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown University acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,783 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

