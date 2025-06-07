Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.