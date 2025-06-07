Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $239,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

