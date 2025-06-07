Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

GTIP stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

