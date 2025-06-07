Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,254.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $704.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFST. Stephens reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.