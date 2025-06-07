Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Globalstar stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,792,984.44. The trade was a 36.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.