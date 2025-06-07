Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $1,261,401.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,026,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,762,028.03. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,851.35. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,847 shares of company stock worth $5,768,314. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.43.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.