Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 845 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

