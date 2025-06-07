Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,711 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

