Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,748 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get TPG alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -496.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $977,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.