Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,169 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,539 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.
Marqeta Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.47 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.