Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,169 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,539 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.47 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.