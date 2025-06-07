Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 206,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,346.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,324,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 149,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 323.81%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

