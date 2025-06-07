Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 17,022 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

