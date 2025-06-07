Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 280,593 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group raised their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cormark raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of SSRM opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.13.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

