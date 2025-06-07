Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.89. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

