Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,067 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

