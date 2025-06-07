Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 117,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $17,454,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Oppenheimer set a $97.00 price target on Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.