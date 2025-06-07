Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAWN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $7.19 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $728.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -1.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,346.06. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,313.62. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

