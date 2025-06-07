Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $107.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

