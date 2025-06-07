Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $665.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.41%.

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

