Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,745,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.