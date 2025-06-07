Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $245.56

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $97,505,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $253.22 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

