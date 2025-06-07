Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $89.63

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

