Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arko by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $4.36 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARKO. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

